Rannahooaeg ei ole enam kaugel: vaata, kes Eesti staaridest on rannahooajaks valmis

Liis Lass

FOTO: Instagram

Loetud nädalate pärast võib ilm Eestimaal olla juba selline, et siinne rahvas saab kenasti randa minna ja üürikest suvepäikest nautida. 

Vaata, kes Eesti staaridest on tänavuseks rannahooajaks valmis.

Heti Tulve

Ingrid Mänd

 

Nike reklaam

A post shared by Ingrid Mänd (@ingridm2nd) on

Tommy Cash

 

SHARM EL SHEIKH 5 STAR . TAG A RAPPER YOU WANT ME TO MAKE A SONG WITH!

A post shared by TOMM¥ €A$H (@tommycashworld) on

Liis Lass

 

🇺🇸🐚 LOVE FLORIDA KEYS

A post shared by LIIS LASS (@liislassofficial) on

Saskia Alusalu

Uku Suviste

 

Morning, sun, coffee, LA, let’s go... p: @cbear0007

A post shared by UKU SUVISTE (@ukusuviste) on

Ott Lepland

 

A post shared by Ott Lepland (@ott.lepland) on

Elina Born

 

A post shared by ELINA BORN (@elinaborn) on

Kristjan Kasearu

 

Into the blue...

A post shared by Kristjan Kasearu (@kristjankasearu) on

Grete Klein

 

A post shared by Grete Klein (@greteklein) on

Merilin Taimre

Birgit Sarrap

 

🏝#stairstonowhere 😜 #rachaisland

A post shared by B I R G I T (@birgitofficial) on

Keili Sükijainen

 

Snowstorm in April makes one dream of beach day at Bali 🙏🏼

A post shared by KEILI SÜKIJAINEN (@keilis) on

Hanna Martinson

 

live in your body. if you know what i mean🤔#liveinlevis

A post shared by H A N N A (@hannamartinson) on

