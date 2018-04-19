Rannahooaeg ei ole enam kaugel: vaata, kes Eesti staaridest on rannahooajaks valmis

Loetud nädalate pärast võib ilm Eestimaal olla juba selline, et siinne rahvas saab kenasti randa minna ja üürikest suvepäikest nautida.
Vaata, kes Eesti staaridest on tänavuseks rannahooajaks valmis.
Heti Tulve
Ingrid Mänd
Tommy Cash
Liis Lass
Saskia Alusalu
Uku Suviste
Ott Lepland
Elina Born
Kristjan Kasearu
Grete Klein
Merilin Taimre
When was the last time you looked at yourself and said: “damn, girl, you’re a piece of art”? Well, what are you waiting for? 💋 Love yourself more than anything, girls, cause at the end of the day, you’re all you’ve actually got! wearing @la_fanett (“paljasporgand” gives you -10% off) #muah @mua_helen photo @kerstiniglas hair color @ilusalongintersalon #tan @vitaliberataestonia #selflove #selfcare #loveyourself #comfortableinmyskin #intersalon #hotmess #longhair #curledhair #volumoushair #volumouscurls #professionalmakeup #makeuplook #beauty #darkeyes #contour #vitaliberataestonia
Birgit Sarrap
Keili Sükijainen
Hanna Martinson
Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!
Kui sul on intrigeerivat infot või skandaalne foto, siis edasta see palun:
vihje@elu24.ee või helista toimetuse numbril 666 2169.