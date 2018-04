Nicki Minaj nautis korvpalli seksikas sadomaso kostüümis

Mood #NickiDaNINJA on em. Click the link in my bio to hear the #PlainJaneREMIX W|@asapferg - the #KrippyKushVIDEO is dropping soon & its 💪🏽!!! 🎀🦄 #RapsJackieChan

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Dec 16, 2017 at 8:28pm PST