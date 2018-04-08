Pulmapidu metsikus looduses: näitleja Johann Urb abiellus oma modellist kallimaga

Today is our 5 year anniversary of going on our first date. And going forward, it will also be known as our 1st WEDDING ANNIVERSARY (there will be more wedding ceremonies and celebrations to come). For today, I officially married my beloved @positivepringle We said our vows in a place most holy and meaningful to us - in nature in Topanga - where we first kissed, where we have made our life, where we birthed these new versions of ourselves and where we choose to celebrate each other daily in this ceremony of life. Thank you Reverend @alainlagger and @yaelm for officiating and documenting our beautiful ceremony! We feel so grateful and excited! Mrs. Urb, @positivepringle I have never met a woman who sees and holds me so fully, whom I trust completely and with everything, and who inspires me to be the best, most expressed version of myself, in the most loving way, through the hardest of the hard and the most blissful... Your grace is beyond this world. You are Love Manifest. I love and celebrate you!! Happy Wedding Day!! #wedding #marriage #joy #celebration #sacredunion #spirituality #bliss #gratitude #naturewedding #topanga #ancestors #spiritscience #meditation

