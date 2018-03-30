«Kariibimere piraatide» täht näitab treenitud kõhtu

Inglise näitleja Orlando Bloom on vist valmistumas rolliks või lihtsalt meeldib talle trenni teha, aga mis iganes teda motiveerib, 41-aastane näitleja on heas vormis.
#tbt capetown ‘Brian fit’ for #zulumovie this photo saved not JUST for vanity 🤣 but as a lil reminder that I got to that place and I know how to get to that place when I need to go to that place 👊🏻 diet-lifting-hours of #nopainnogain and a #mindfulness presence and #focus that just won’t settle💪🏻 nothing but respect for those who can maintain it I try to stay close which is good because im heading back in that direction for Killer Joe soon to be at the @trafalgarstudios 18th may 🙌🏻👊🏻💪🏻
Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!
Kui sul on intrigeerivat infot või skandaalne foto, siis edasta see palun:
vihje@elu24.ee või helista toimetuse numbril 666 2169.