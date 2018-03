Lummav foto: spordikaunitar Saskia Alusalu demonstreerib oma nukulikumat poolt

I spend most of my life in training tights or sweats, so it feels really damn good to put on a dress every now and then 👗 #offseason Photo: @suvimariliis / @tallinndolls MUA: @marleen_parkma

A post shared by Saskia Alusalu 🇪🇪 (@saskiaalusalu) on Mar 27, 2018 at 9:38pm PDT