Liis Lass on toidu osas väga pirtsakas

The legendary SALT BAE did his best but he didn’t know I don’t eat out of someone’s hand so easily. Great steak and atmosphere though! 👏🏻 . #saltbae #nusret #nusretsteakhouse #abudhabi #steakhouse #sensation

A post shared by LIIS LASS (@liislassofficial) on Mar 22, 2018 at 12:20am PDT