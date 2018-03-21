kolmapäev, 21. märts 2018
  Kuum! Eesti burleskitar lööb Londonis laineid

Kuum! Eesti burleskitar lööb Londonis laineid

burleskitar Miss Charlotte Fever ehk Milli Mill

FOTO: facebook

Eestist pärit glamuurne etenduskunstnik Milli Mill ehk Miss Charlotte Fever teeb Londonis karjääri. Sensuaalsed ja paljastavad fotod tantsijanna sotisaalmeedia kontol panevad fännid õhku ahmima.   

Punapäine pin-up modell Milli Mill armastab vintage-moodi ja tegeleb burleski tantsijana Londonis. Burlesk on Inglismaal ja Soomes eriti hinnatud seksikas esinemiskunst, mis seisneb õrritamises.

Burleski-show on teatraalne etendus, siivutu, kuid kena, pöördeline ja nipsakas. Miss Charlotte Fever on oma ala tõeline staar. Ta usub Marilyn Monroe eeskujul, et keha on antud selleks, et näidata, mitte selleks, et seda kinni katta.

