Kuum! Eesti burleskitar lööb Londonis laineid

Eestist pärit glamuurne etenduskunstnik Milli Mill ehk Miss Charlotte Fever teeb Londonis karjääri. Sensuaalsed ja paljastavad fotod tantsijanna sotisaalmeedia kontol panevad fännid õhku ahmima.
Punapäine pin-up modell Milli Mill armastab vintage-moodi ja tegeleb burleski tantsijana Londonis. Burlesk on Inglismaal ja Soomes eriti hinnatud seksikas esinemiskunst, mis seisneb õrritamises.
Burleski-show on teatraalne etendus, siivutu, kuid kena, pöördeline ja nipsakas. Miss Charlotte Fever on oma ala tõeline staar. Ta usub Marilyn Monroe eeskujul, et keha on antud selleks, et näidata, mitte selleks, et seda kinni katta.
Hello Sunday! 💋 #misscharlottefever #burlesque #burlesqueartist #burlesqueperformer #vintageburlesque #vintageshowgirl #vintagelady #burlesquedancer #showgirl #nippletassles #bumpngrind #burlygirl #londonburlesque #model #vintagemodel #curvemodel #lingeriemodel #redlips #gingerhair #redhairmodel #sundayfunday #london #dancer #classicbeauty
The body is ment to be seen not all covered up - Marilyn Monroe #misscharlottefever #burlesque #bum #lingeriemodel #whatkatiedid #vintagelingerie #1950slingerie #londonmodel #lingerie #lingerieaddict #vintagemodel #pinupmodel #gingerhair #redhair #redhairmodel #burlesqueartist #burlesquedancer #dancer #commercialmodel #showgirl #performer #vintagewoman #retromodel #pinupgirl #pinup #london #curvy #curves #curvemodel #booty
East England Burlesque Festival is being featured in Time Out, London Things To Do section 👉🏻 https://www.timeout.com/london/things-to-do/east-of-england-burlesque-festival. It's tomorrow day time in Leytonstone!! All profit goes to good cause MIND - The mental health charity! You can buy your tickets thru my profile page 👉🏻 http://www.behindburlesque.co.uk/performer?pid=1388 #burlesque #eebf #burlesquelondon #thingstodolondon #misscharlottefever #burlesqueartist #burlesquedancer #charityevent Beautifully captured by @paul_monckton 👄
Feelin pretty 💁 pretty make up by pretty @eliisebrigita 😘 & captured by my sistah @kreete_pillenberg_design #model #commercialmodel #makeupmodel #beautymodel #misscharlottefever #covergirl #vintagemodel #pinupmodel #glamourous #redhairmodel #gingerhair #burlesquedancer #burlesqueperformer #londonmodel #lipmodel #mua #redlips #vintagestyle #vintagelady #oldhollywoodglamour #fankadelikuilutegijad
