Kuumad kaadrid: kaalukaotuse läbinud staarmeikar Jana Boberg näitab imelist figuuri

Värskes ajakirjas Mood avalikustab tuntud eesti meigikunstnik ja kunagine 2 Quick Starti tantsutüdruk Jana Boberg, et on viimase poole aastaga alla võtnud tervelt 8 kilogrammi!
Jana sõnul on tema kaalukaotuse juures väga tähtsaks teguriks olnud pidev liigutamine, sest sügisel langetatud neli kilo on praeguseks kahekordistunud.
Loe täispikka refereeritud artiklit ajakirjast Mood!
#Sun☀️day #thoughts💭 - Try to Follow 3 rules in life: do the right thing, do the best you can and always always show people you care cause the strongest people are not those who show strength in-front of us but those who win battles we know nothing about 💖 Care for each-other and take good care of yourself! Accept people as they are, never judge them cause U really have no right for that, U never know what’s their story ... Try showing kindness to the most complicated people out there, hopefully miracles will happen 🌟 It’s like the spring sun melting the winter-ice ☀️ Photo 📸 by my Girl @galinadeinegaphotography 💋 #bighairdoncare
