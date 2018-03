Video: härra «kuuspakiga» abielus olev ümar naine sattus sotsiaalmeedias sõimurahe alla

Monday’s be like 💁🏼‍♀️ except when you’re in Hawaii. ✨ My goal? To build a life where I don’t dread any day of the week and it’s safe to say it’s hard to hate Monday’s when new episodes of the @goaldiggerpodcast drop! ✨ Did you hear my recent show all about my most liked Instagram post? That and 136 episodes are awaiting your ears. ✨ Are you a goal digger? 3 million downloads and counting! Head to the link in my profile to tune in (and if you’re a loyal listener, what do you want to hear next?) #goaldiggerpodcast #kutchersinkihei #celluLIT

A post shared by JENNA KUTCHER (@jennakutcher) on Feb 12, 2018 at 4:47pm PST