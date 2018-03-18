Hiina inim-Barbie soovib olla nagu Euroopa nukuke

Sotisiaalmeedia staar Ophelia Vanity, kes on tuntud ka kui Anime-Barbie, on kulutanud kümneid tuhandeid dollareid oma iluoperatsioonideks. Nüüd soovib nukulik tütarlaps ka oma ribid eemaldada lasta, vahedab Daily Mail
Nukulik Ophelia Vanity näeb välja nagu Jaapani animatsiooni staar. Tüdrukul on Instagramis üle 70 000 fänni. Ophelia on oma iluoperatsioonidele kokku kulutanud juba 35-tuhat dollarit ja ta on nõus kulutama veel. Ophelia soovib omale hetkel nukulikult peent vöökohta.
Tütarlapse unistus on muutuda veel euroopalikumaks ja rohkem Barbie nuku sarnaseks. Esiteks ütleb Ophelia, et Barbie on tema suur iidol. Teiseks selgub, et teda kiusati koolis väga palju välimuse pärast. Nüüd püüab Ophelia teha kõike, et olla ilus ja meeldida teistele.
My look for today! 💛💖 Dress from my FAV store in L.A. @soapplantwacko, shoes from @edhardyofficial and vintage fur coat from a boutique in Australia. . P.S. I will be live on-air tomorrow (May 3) on W Radio at 12pm in Los Angeles (Pacific Coast Time) - tune in to 690AM in the L.A. area or WPTA in the New York tri-state area to listen! 😄
Hi, sorry for my absence again. I’ve missed you all! 😘 Just my monthly round of beauty treatments! . JOURNALISTS & TV PRODUCERS PLEASE READ: . . Thanks for all my articles and shows, but I’m having 2 new surgeries on Dec. 26th if you guys would like to film it OR the before & after. Sorry, I forgot who from the BBC or Barcroft asked me to let them know? Anyway, my minor surgery is blepharoplasty. My major one is having the bones shaved from both sides of the eyes and the fat taken out from behind my eyeballs. No one has filmed that before on a major TV network. PLEASE E-MAIL ME. Thanks!
OPHELIA VANITY: HUMAN BARBIE 👱🏻♀️💓 COME PLAY WITH ME! New toy comes with doll, handbag, mirror, iPhone X, and tea party set❣️Made By @mattel - “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world. Life in plastic, it’s fantastic! You can brush my hair, undress me everywhere. Imagination, life is your creation.” 💕💕💕 - Creation/Design by: @j_francis_imagery
Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!
Kui sul on intrigeerivat infot või skandaalne foto, siis edasta see palun:
vihje@elu24.ee või helista toimetuse numbril 666 2169.