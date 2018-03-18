pühapäev, 18. märts 2018
Hiina inim-Barbie soovib olla nagu Euroopa nukuke

Sotsiaalmeediastaar Ophelia Vanity

FOTO: facebook

Sotisiaalmeedia staar Ophelia Vanity, kes on tuntud ka kui Anime-Barbie, on kulutanud kümneid tuhandeid dollareid oma iluoperatsioonideks. Nüüd soovib nukulik tütarlaps ka oma ribid eemaldada lasta, vahedab Daily Mail

Nukulik Ophelia Vanity näeb välja nagu Jaapani animatsiooni staar. Tüdrukul on Instagramis üle 70 000 fänni. Ophelia on oma iluoperatsioonidele kokku kulutanud juba 35-tuhat dollarit ja ta on nõus kulutama veel. Ophelia soovib omale hetkel nukulikult peent vöökohta. 

Tütarlapse unistus on muutuda veel euroopalikumaks ja rohkem Barbie nuku sarnaseks. Esiteks ütleb Ophelia, et Barbie on tema suur iidol. Teiseks selgub, et teda kiusati koolis väga palju välimuse pärast. Nüüd püüab Ophelia teha kõike, et olla ilus ja meeldida teistele. 

