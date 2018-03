Tanel Padar osaleb oma modellist kallimaga stiilsel reklaamivõttel

Messy sexy hair and sultry makeup for the absolute bomb @laurenvlm 🌟Shooting for @denimdreamstores new campaign. It's a total blast to work with such an amazing crew 💪😘 🌟🌟🌟 #maretubalehtmakeup #makeupartist #estonianmakeupartist #makeuplook #makeup #glowing #glow #glowingskin #60s #retro #60smakeup #brigittebardot #makeupinspiration #makeupinspo #model #beauty #portrait #denimdream #denimdreamstores

A post shared by 💥Maret Ubaleht💥 (@maretubaleht) on Mar 15, 2018 at 3:14am PDT