pühapäev, 11. märts 2018
"Las nad laamendavad" Juku-Kalle Raid
  • Elu24
  • Palju õnne: Grete Sadeiko ja Robert Griffin III abiellusid

Palju õnne: Grete Sadeiko ja Robert Griffin III abiellusid

Robert Griffin III ja Grete Šadeiko

FOTO: Kuvatõmmis Instagramist

Ööl vastu tänast jõudsid abieluranda Grete Šadeiko ja Robert Griffin III. Kuigi ametlikke peopilte veel pole, siis paljud pulmas olnud inimesed pildistasid noorpaari ise ning postitasid need sotsiaalmeediasse.

Kuidas tundub? 

 

Congrats to the beautiful @gretesadeiko bride and groom @rgiii! #itsgriffintime

A post shared by Mariposa Bella (@mariposabella_) on

 

Rehearsal realness👰🏼🎉🤴🏾#rehearsaldinner #1MoreDay

A post shared by Grete Šadeiko (@gretesadeiko) on

