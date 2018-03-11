Palju õnne: Grete Sadeiko ja Robert Griffin III abiellusid

Yesterday I watched my best friend say “I do” to the man of her dreams! Their love is so undoubtedly pure and real that it makes you believe fairytales still exist. Grete, I’ve watched you grow throughout college as an athlete, a women and now a beautiful mother and wife. I know you will embrace this marriage with true love and continue to bring life to those who are around you. I’ve gained a true brother in Robert and I am so happy to see the joy he brings to your life! Continue to grow together and love unconditionally. @gretesadeiko and @rgiii I am so happy for the both of you and Thank you for sharing your love with the world this weekend. #ItsGriffinTime #IDo #gobestfriend #love

A post shared by Kala Funderburk (@isprint_400) on Mar 11, 2018 at 3:26am PDT