Mel B eksabikaasa sundis lapsi ISISe hukkamisvideoid vaatama

I miss you so much my little angel!!! I will keep fighting until I can tell you how much I love you and I feel like My heart has been ripped out because someone wants to use you as a tool to hurt me but I will fight for you just like you are my biological daughter!!! Just to address the haters I don’t receive money from seeing my daughter a matter of fact I have to pay money out of my own pocket to fight to see her!! #dontsettle #stepfatherslove

