pühapäev, 4. märts 2018
"Las nad laamendavad" Juku-Kalle Raid
  • Elu24
  Mitte kõikidele ei meeldinud Elina laul «La forza»

Mitte kõikidele ei meeldinud Elina laul «La forza»

Elina kaval naeratus

FOTO: Madis Sinivee

Kuigi Elina sai eile ülekaaluka võidu enda lähima konkurendi Stig Rästa üle ning ka paljud rahvusvahelised fännid arvavad, et tegu oli suurepärase lauluga, siis ei olnud tegu ühehäälse otsusega.

Paljud Eesti Laulu jälginud inimesed andsid sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel teada, et Elina laul ei olnud neile meeltmööda.

