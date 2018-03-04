Mitte kõikidele ei meeldinud Elina laul «La forza»

Kuigi Elina sai eile ülekaaluka võidu enda lähima konkurendi Stig Rästa üle ning ka paljud rahvusvahelised fännid arvavad, et tegu oli suurepärase lauluga, siis ei olnud tegu ühehäälse otsusega.
Paljud Eesti Laulu jälginud inimesed andsid sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel teada, et Elina laul ei olnud neile meeltmööda.
I don't understand this hype for La Forza #EestiLaul2018 🇪🇪— Gabriela MERCY 🇫🇷 (@toniejaesc) March 3, 2018
#EestiLaul2018 me @ the results pic.twitter.com/Bjrtt3eeWz— Grace 🦄 METAMORO (@grace_is_kawaii) March 3, 2018
me before listening to La Forza VS me after listening to La Forza #EestiLaul2018 pic.twitter.com/tMGlXrJnF3— EUROBLAB (@euroblab) March 3, 2018
No offense but Elina is overrated. #eestilaul2018— Betty (@bettyGB_10) March 3, 2018
"10 points go to my personal favourite song - Frankie Animal, 12 points go to Elina Nechayeva"— wi-fi роўтар (@bipolar____bear) March 3, 2018
Now we know how this fair system works#eestilaul2018
if Stig or Vaje win imma abuse there parents for giving birth to them #eestilaul2018— SEL 👽 LA FORZA TeamElina (@SelimQeleQeles) March 3, 2018
Misty is my winner okay thank you #eestilaul2018— violeta ilkević | 🇺🇦 (@yourprincessjpg) March 3, 2018
I feel like I'm the only person atm who dislikes La Forza with passion #EestiLaul2018— Aline❤ision #TeamSennek🇧🇪 (@alinevanrossem7) March 3, 2018
huge applause for la forza, totally unexpected #EestiLaul2018 pic.twitter.com/ctvAz7o0WZ— vajé was robbed (@itrenidiTozeur) March 3, 2018
i'm so sick to see these long dresses— Lara (@Mondscheinregen) March 3, 2018
i don't want to see them in eurovision anymore
it's boring #EestiLaul2018
Please nobody get salty if I post Estonia low on my top, v high pitched singing like that is physically uncomfortable for me, I’m somewhat sensitive to certain sounds. I’m not doubting that she’s an incredible talent please and thank you❤️ #EestiLaul2018— Sasha 🇲🇪 (@eurotrashsash) March 3, 2018
That wasn’t predictable at all #EestiLaul2018— caro. (@caromitpunkt) March 3, 2018
