laupäev, 3. märts 2018
"Olen valmis I. J. Zandi käest vabandust paluma, kui naised valetasid" Katrin Lust
Postimees
Arvamus
Majandus
Maailm
EV100
Kultuur
OM 2018
Sport
Pleier.ee
Elu24
Sõbranna
Heureka
Tervis
Uudised
Kirev elu
Seks
Staarid
Elu24 blogi
Galeriid
Videod
Tele
Hiiglased
Muusika
Eesti Laul
Meeldib
Wideo
Gamefriik
  • Elu24
  • Halle Berry näitab imelist vormi

Halle Berry näitab imelist vormi

saada meiliga prindi artikkel saada vihje loe ja lisa kommentaare

Halle Berry

FOTO: Kuvatõmmis Instagramist

Meelelahutustööstus on paraku selline karm valdkond, kus ei pääse jõu- ja ilunumbritest ka vanemas eas. Karmis konkurentsis noorte näitlejate vastu peab hea füüsilise vormi poolest tuntud Halle Berry pidevalt trenni tegema.

Tema hiljutine pilt treeningult näitab, mis trenni naine regulaarselt teeb, et enda suurepärast füüsilist vormi säilitada.

 

This #FitnessFriday is dedicated to the importance of stretching! After I work out, it’s important for me to stretch and lengthen. Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching. For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing. Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries. This is one of my favorite #yoga poses, the shoulder stand, that stretches my lower spine and legs. I feel 2 inches taller after this stretch! Some people use yoga poses to manage stress, increase circulation, for medication, recovery, better sleep, and mobility just to name a few. Check out my Fitness IG Story to see a stretch I like for hip mobility that lengthens my sides and for today's #keto meal. Today I challenge you to share your best yoga pose. If you don't have one, I encourage you to search for one, post about it, tag #FitnessFridayHB and tell me how it makes you feel. ❤️🙏🏽

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!

Kui sul on intrigeerivat infot või skandaalne foto, siis edasta see palun:
vihje@elu24.ee või helista toimetuse numbril 666 2169.

SAADA vihje

Loe ka neid

Praegu oluline

Tagasi üles