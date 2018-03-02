Naine annab traditsioonilistele iluideaalidele omapärase vastulöögi

Some time ago I gave myself a word that I won't remove my bodyhair unless I will know that shaving them is entirely my decision. I wanted to stop ads brainwashing my mind & give up thinking "I should shave because everyone is doing this". This is my task list which I made to achieve my goal: -get to know how my body hair will look without any interference, - reach the acceptance to all my body hair while looking in the mirror, - stop being ashamed in front of the others, even if they whisper and stare at me, - be free from need to explain "oh it's just project, I know it looks terrible/unsexy/masculine/etc. It's temporary you know", - be free from belief that I have to fulfill someone's expectation about my appearance, - and finally be free from fear that others will reject me if they will know how I REALLY look like. I knew I will need some time to do my job. It's been more than a year now! ⏳ How about your hairy journey Dear Woman? How do you feel about being unshaved? What do you think about other hairy women? Maybe you want add some items to the list? 💚 *second pic is without any filter #goals #bodyhair #bodyhairdontcare #acceptance #challenge #bodyhairmovement #natural #realme #hairywoman #naturalwoman #stopshaving #bodyacceptance #societystandards #beauty #beautystandards #questioning #finding #thetruth #realwoman #nofilter #poland #wgdyni #niegolesie #natura #kobieta #wyzwanie #cel #akceptacja #cialo #naturalne

A post shared by Sonia (@bodyhairmovement) on Feb 25, 2018 at 8:14am PST