Vaata, mis on saanud «Kuumade seitsmekümnendate» veidrast nohikust

Thinking of the road ahead.. got in the #gym and started visualizing every single #win I’ll make a reality this year. And it felt good knowing I am in full control of any and every outcome... #Focus #Determination and #me are ALL I need. #WhenTheySleepWeWork who’s in it with me?

A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama) on Jan 7, 2018 at 3:19pm PST