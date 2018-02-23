Aus ülestunnistus: lauljatar Kerli Kõiv võitleb madalseisuga

My precious Moon Babies <3 How is life? I wanted to send you some good vibes and love from my new LA sanctuary and check in. I know I’ve been somewhat MIA from social media this year. It is not because I have forgotten you or aren’t working on new stuff. It’s because I’ve been needing to do some deep personal work to bring all aspects of myself and my life to new levels. There are times in life where a way of being has expired and one needs to go on a solitary quest to face their darkest demons and repair the deep cracks in their ways - sometimes dating back to an early childhood. The past few years of my life has been a whirlwind and literally everything has changed completely. It has been heavy and strenuous and at times so excruciating I’ve been struggling to find the will to keep on living. Several hardships have hit me simultaneously and they have forced me to take a very hard look at who I was on a core level, what I was manifesting and what and who I’ve allowed to be a part of my life. Generally speaking, I had built a house that was ok but since ok is not magical enough, the whole house needed to be burnt down fearlessly so a new one could be built from the ground up. I hope I’m not being overly optimistic by saying that I feel like I am facing a new dawn now but all I know is that I am excited about my art again and grateful for the new relationships based on respect and positivity flourishing in my life. I wanted to thank you for your love and support over the years. I am grateful to share this insane journey with you and looking forward to what’s to come next. How are you? Love you always, -Moonchild K

