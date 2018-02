Galerii: imearmsad pildid Marilyn Jurmanist ja tema titast

This is basically how my yoga practice looks like with Rumi. That’s a half an hour practice speeded up. Promised myself I would not push myself before a year has passed from giving birth and now as nine months have passed I allow myself a bit of playing around, but as you can see even my headstand is very shaky. But Rumi really knows what it means to do yoga, since we have practiced together since I was just waiting for her and let’s me do it, as long as I’m in the same room with her. I have mu yoga mats rolled out, so whenever it seems like a good time, I can hop on the mat. #yogaeverydamnday #ashtanga #rumiaurora #mommyandme #yogamom #inshotapp #yoga #yogababy #bredenkids #joma #yogaflow #itsyoga #hippiechic

A post shared by Marilyn Jurman (@marilynjurman) on Feb 3, 2018 at 4:42am PST