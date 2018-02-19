esmaspäev, 19. veebruar 2018
  • Elu24
  • Golfimängija sai oma seksikuse eest surmaähvardusi

Golfimängija sai oma seksikuse eest surmaähvardusi

Paige Spiranac

FOTO: Kuvatõmmis Instagramist

Ameerika Ühendriikidest pärit golfimängija Paige Spiranac hakkas ühel päeval saama surmaähvardusi, kuna ta käis golfi mängides liiga seksikalt riides.

24-aastane Spiranac tunnistas, et tema arvates on natuke ebaõiglane saada kriitikat selle eest, et ta end hästi tunneb. Spordi, kus domineerivad keskealised mehed, on liiga vähe võimalusi teistsugune olla. Golfi mängides seksikas väljanägemine ei tohiks olla kuritegu.

Paige Spiranac on golfi maailma edetabelis 1197. kohal. 

 

Beautiful day for some golf!

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

 

Awhile back I asked who wanted to do a 6 week fitness plan with me, well that plan is now UP at sixzerosixfit.com! Or check link in bio! I love fitness but I don’t know everything so I teamed up with my certified trainer to give you all a great program. We created one specifically for men and one for women. Let’s start this year off right! We want everyone to have a positive experience and reach their individual goals! If you decide to do the program (hopefully you do!) always remember to listen to your body. If you haven’t worked out in awhile or new to working out, start with very light weight or just body weight. If you have any health or medical issues, please talk to your doctor or you can talk to my trainer, @606_fit, so he can modify any workout. You can also follow me on my fitness page @paigereneefitness where I’ll be posting videos of the workouts and what I eat. And last thing, to see the best results, drink plenty of water and focus on what you eat. Let’s do this! #fitness #motivation #determination #fitnessmotivation #fitnessfamily

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

 

Short game strong. Caption game weak.

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

 

Happy New Year! #golf @pxg

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

 

Loving this Arizona weather right now!‍♀️ #Golf #winter #butnotreallywinter

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

