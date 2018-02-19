Golfimängija sai oma seksikuse eest surmaähvardusi

Ameerika Ühendriikidest pärit golfimängija Paige Spiranac hakkas ühel päeval saama surmaähvardusi, kuna ta käis golfi mängides liiga seksikalt riides.
24-aastane Spiranac tunnistas, et tema arvates on natuke ebaõiglane saada kriitikat selle eest, et ta end hästi tunneb. Spordi, kus domineerivad keskealised mehed, on liiga vähe võimalusi teistsugune olla. Golfi mängides seksikas väljanägemine ei tohiks olla kuritegu.
Paige Spiranac on golfi maailma edetabelis 1197. kohal.
Had an amazing week at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic! Being the first female starter was such an honor. Thank you to @omegagolfdubai, @europeantour, and all the players for making me feel so welcomed for the week! Also thanks to @rorymcilroy and @niallhoran for being so awesome during the pro am and the clinic. You are both superstars but some of the nicest, most genuine guys ever! It was a busy but great week. Next up, the Waste Management Tournament in Arizona! See you all there!
Awhile back I asked who wanted to do a 6 week fitness plan with me, well that plan is now UP at sixzerosixfit.com! Or check link in bio! I love fitness but I don’t know everything so I teamed up with my certified trainer to give you all a great program. We created one specifically for men and one for women. Let’s start this year off right! We want everyone to have a positive experience and reach their individual goals! If you decide to do the program (hopefully you do!) always remember to listen to your body. If you haven’t worked out in awhile or new to working out, start with very light weight or just body weight. If you have any health or medical issues, please talk to your doctor or you can talk to my trainer, @606_fit, so he can modify any workout. You can also follow me on my fitness page @paigereneefitness where I’ll be posting videos of the workouts and what I eat. And last thing, to see the best results, drink plenty of water and focus on what you eat. Let’s do this! #fitness #motivation #determination #fitnessmotivation #fitnessfamily
Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!
Kui sul on intrigeerivat infot või skandaalne foto, siis edasta see palun:
vihje@elu24.ee või helista toimetuse numbril 666 2169.