Käte ja jalgadeta sündinud mehe saavutused vapustavad igaüht

Our first event for 2018 will be right here in Ventura County! Join us at Calvary Community Westlake from Friday, Feb. 22 to Sunday, Feb. 25. Click here for more details: www.lifewithoutlimbs.org/events. –Life Without Limbs Team

A post shared by Nick Vujicic (@nickvujicic) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:09am PST