Kanada näitleja Ryan Reynolds reklaamib enda uut filmi väga unikaalsel viisil

Kanada näitleja Ryan Reynolds naudib täiega enda uue filmi «Deadpool 2» reklaamimist, postitades näiteks enda Instagrami igasuguseid pilte ja klippe sellest, mida puna-musta kostüümi kandev antikangelane teeb.
Tegu on küllaltki madala eelarveliste trikkidega, mille tegemist Reynolds ka ise naudib.
Let’s help those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Support the incredible ground efforts of Americares emergency response teams with this snazzy t-shirt. Get one by clicking link in my bio. OR... Skip the fucking t-shirts altogether! Donate directly at Americares.org or use CharityNavigator.org to find the charity of your choice.
That’s a wrap on DEADPOOL 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE! Thank you to our beloved Captain, Mr. @davidmleitch... words are too clumsy to properly acknowledge your giant heart and talent. I love my hometown of Vancouver and our obscenely gifted crew. From our PA’s, (who are first in and last out) to our set decorators and prop department, riddling this film with Easter Eggs in almost every scene... Thank you. I already miss being on set. Which is why I’ve decided to continue shooting the film in my underwear from Josh Brolin’s well appointed living room. #MaximumEffort
Deadpooli rollis olev näitleja tegi midagi sarnast ka esimese filmi 2016. aasta esilinastuse eel.
