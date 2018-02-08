neljapäev, 8. veebruar 2018
"Seekord on palju rohkem seksi."

Mart Sander

  • Elu24
  Kanada näitleja Ryan Reynolds reklaamib enda uut filmi väga unikaalsel viisil

Kanada näitleja Ryan Reynolds reklaamib enda uut filmi väga unikaalsel viisil

Ryan Reynolds.

FOTO: Fred Thornhill/REUTERS

Kanada näitleja Ryan Reynolds naudib täiega enda uue filmi «Deadpool 2» reklaamimist, postitades näiteks enda Instagrami igasuguseid pilte ja klippe sellest, mida puna-musta kostüümi kandev antikangelane teeb.

Tegu on küllaltki madala eelarveliste trikkidega, mille tegemist Reynolds ka ise naudib.

 

Let’s do this. #BRMS

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

 

I cooked this entire turkey using only a Zippo lighter.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

 

I combined all four to create a beautiful lower back piece.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

 

Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

 

May 18. #MaximumEffort

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

 

Take your passion. And make it happen. #Deadpool

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Deadpooli rollis olev näitleja tegi midagi sarnast ka esimese filmi 2016. aasta esilinastuse eel.

