Modell ja disainer Joan Hint julgustab Eesti naisi pearätte kandma

✧ VEILED You might be interested to know that veils date back to birth of all mankind. Elite women in ancient Mesopotamia, Greek and Persian empires wore veils as a sign of respectability and status. Since wearing a veil was impractical for working women, a veiled woman silently announced her husband was rich enough to keep her idle. Female slaves and prostitutes were forbidden to veil as veiling also served to "differentiate between 'respectable' women and those who were publicly available." The Roman women were expected to wear veils as a symbol of the husband's authority over his wife () and they were also worn by pure, Vestal virgins who's voices mattered the most. Before the noble Arab women adopted the custom, the Jews and Christians were very enchanted by the mysterious world of veils - as an alternative to masks, women used veils to hide their identity on a journey to meet their secret lovers..

