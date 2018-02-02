Modell ja disainer Joan Hint julgustab Eesti naisi pearätte kandma

Modell ja kodumaise rõivabrändi Reval Denim Guildi loovjuht Joan Hint murrab oma Instagrami kontol müüdi, et näoloorid on vaid Araabia naiste pärusmaa.
Eesti moebrändi Reval Denim Guild üks loojatest modell Joan Hint poseerib oma Instagrami fotol maagilise peakattega, mis esmapilgul seostub meile eksootiliste Araabia kaunitaride riietusega. Joan Hint on aga looritanud end täiesti teadlikult ja iidsete Mesopotaamia eeskujude järgi.
Disainer meenutab foto all, et näoloor oli varem kõigi maailma naiste jaoks luksus-aksessuaar. Loor viitas sellele, et naine ei pea töötama, kuna tal on piisavalt rikas mees. Ammu enne kui araablased selle kombe üle võtsid, olid kristlasedki võlutud nende salapäraste looride maailmast. Euroopa naised kandsid neid maskide asemel, kui neil oli vaja oma nägu salajaste armukestega kohtuma minnes varjata.
✧ VEILED You might be interested to know that veils date back to birth of all mankind. Elite women in ancient Mesopotamia, Greek and Persian empires wore veils as a sign of respectability and status. Since wearing a veil was impractical for working women, a veiled woman silently announced her husband was rich enough to keep her idle. Female slaves and prostitutes were forbidden to veil as veiling also served to "differentiate between 'respectable' women and those who were publicly available." The Roman women were expected to wear veils as a symbol of the husband's authority over his wife () and they were also worn by pure, Vestal virgins who's voices mattered the most. Before the noble Arab women adopted the custom, the Jews and Christians were very enchanted by the mysterious world of veils - as an alternative to masks, women used veils to hide their identity on a journey to meet their secret lovers..
Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!
Kui sul on intrigeerivat infot või skandaalne foto, siis edasta see palun:
vihje@elu24.ee või helista toimetuse numbril 666 2169.