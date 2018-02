F1 numbritüdrukud: kuradi feministid maksid meile meie töö

I LOVE MY JOB So I’ve held my tongue long enough now, this is an absolute joke to now hear that F1 are scrapping grid girls!! It’s sad enough that the walk on girls have gone - one being my friend, then the talks of ring girls going in boxing but now this?! The world has gone mad! Supposedly these so called feminists are ‘defending us’ when actually because of these idiots we are losing our jobs! In the 8 years of promo - mainly being on the grid I have never once felt uncomfortable! I do this because I enjoy it and I have the choice. Maybe these idiots should actually speak to us first before piping up, it’s utter BS! Wind your necks in!!

