Südantlõhestav: USA popstaar kaotas neli lähedast ühe nädala jooksul

Lauljanna Jordin Sparks jagas sotsiaalmeedias kurba uudist, kui teatas, et kaotas ühe nädala jooksul neli kallist inimest.
Mälestamaks oma lahkunud sõpru, jagas staar oma sotsiaalmeediakontol fotoseeriat kallitest inimestest. Sealhulgas oli endine NBA pallur Rasual Butler ning tema kaasa Leah LaBelle, kes hiljaaegu autoõnnetuses hukkusid. Lauljanna enda kasuõde, kes suri haigusest tingitud tagajärgedel ning noorem sugulane, kellele lauljanna annab postituses nime «Q».
«Neli inglit ühe nädala jooksul. Mu süda on raske ning murtud. Ma olen shokis, tundetu, ent samal ajal tunnen kõike,» kirjutab Sparks oma postituse alla.
Four Angels in a week. My heart is just so heavy & broken. I'm in shock, numb and feel everything all at the same time. Leah & Rasual (one of my closest friends and her amazing other half who also was a great friend), Bryanna (my step sister) and Q (my little cousin), you were such bright lights in this crazy world. You made everyone better just by knowing them. And your smiles made anyone's day better. The world is less sparkly without you in it. Rest In Peace and Power. I love you forever. Find Miles and hug him for me. ♥️ Tomorrow is not promised to any of us. Don't ever skip a chance to tell someone you appreciate them or how much you love them. Please, please continue to cover their families and our family with thoughts and prayers. #unicornsdontdie #sicklecellsux
