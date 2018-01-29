Alec Baldwini abikaasa demonstreerib armsat beebikõhtu

59-aastane Hollywoodi näitleja Alec Baldwin saab neljandat korda isaks. Tema kaunis abikaasa, 33-aastane Hilaria jagab 6. raseduskuust imearmsat pilti beebikõhust Instagrami vahendusel ning ka nippe, kuidas hoida enda keha heas toonuses ka rasedana.
6 months with Baldwinito #4! I have to remind myself every day how working out and eating well while pregnant will mean that I will have a easier pregnancy, delivery, and recovery. I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility, and tone muscles. I’m also completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby. Through 4 pregnancies, I have found balance and calm—embracing natural changes in my body, yet taking care of myself in a way where these changes are temporary, and once the baby is out, I will find my non pregnant self again. Please talk to me and to each other about your experiences with this, questions, and advice—no negativity—this is a namaste place. #WeGotThis2018 (in full disclosure, there is no filter, but I did brighten up the image a bit, since the bathroom in this hotel doesn’t have strong light).
Ajakirjale Access Hollywood rääkis Alec´i 33-aastane abikaasa Hilaria, kuidas laste sünnitamine teitab teatud mõttes nagu ahelreaktsiooni. Kui sul on juba, siis soovid veel. Juba eelmise aasta oktoobris mainis kolme lapse ema, et oleks valmis ka neljandat last vastu võtma.
Baldwinide peres kasvab 4-aastane Carmen, 2-aastane Rafael ja 14-kuune Leonardo.