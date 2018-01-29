Alec Baldwini abikaasa demonstreerib armsat beebikõhtu

6 months with Baldwinito #4! I have to remind myself every day how working out and eating well while pregnant will mean that I will have a easier pregnancy, delivery, and recovery. I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility, and tone muscles. I’m also completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby. Through 4 pregnancies, I have found balance and calm—embracing natural changes in my body, yet taking care of myself in a way where these changes are temporary, and once the baby is out, I will find my non pregnant self again. Please talk to me and to each other about your experiences with this, questions, and advice—no negativity—this is a namaste place. #WeGotThis2018 (in full disclosure, there is no filter, but I did brighten up the image a bit, since the bathroom in this hotel doesn’t have strong light).

