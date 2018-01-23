Eesti üks noorimaid miljonäre Kristel Kruustük: olen jõudnud tippu tänu endale

Yesterday, I was recognized as the Young Entrepreneur of the Year and I was honored to share the stage with our president, @kerstikaljulaid! And the night didn't stop there - @testlio was also awarded with The Innovator of the Year prize! It hasn't been an easy journey and it doesn't get any easier, but I believe if we keep focus and don't give up we can conquer anything together!

A post shared by Kristel Kruustük (@kristelkruustuk) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:43pm PDT