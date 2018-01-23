teisipäev, 23. jaanuar 2018
"Ka lurjus võib olla väga edukas"

Rain Lõhmus

Eesti üks noorimaid miljonäre Kristel Kruustük: olen jõudnud tippu tänu endale

Kristel Kruustük

FOTO: Instagram / Mihkel Leis

«Meil pole vaja sookvoote, vaid häid liidreid, kes oskavad tunnustada väga erinevaid inimesi,» ütleb ülemaailmset tarkvaratestijate võrgustikku Testlio üles ehitav miljonär Kristel Kruustük Õhtulehe veergudel. 

Kristel ja ta abikaasa Marko Kruustük asutasid ettevõtte Testilo OÜ aastal 2013. Ettevõtte turuväärtust hinnatakse 25 miljonile eurole. 

