Eesti üks noorimaid miljonäre Kristel Kruustük: olen jõudnud tippu tänu endale

«Meil pole vaja sookvoote, vaid häid liidreid, kes oskavad tunnustada väga erinevaid inimesi,» ütleb ülemaailmset tarkvaratestijate võrgustikku Testlio üles ehitav miljonär Kristel Kruustük Õhtulehe veergudel.
Kristel ja ta abikaasa Marko Kruustük asutasid ettevõtte Testilo OÜ aastal 2013. Ettevõtte turuväärtust hinnatakse 25 miljonile eurole.
Yesterday, I was recognized as the Young Entrepreneur of the Year and I was honored to share the stage with our president, @kerstikaljulaid! And the night didn't stop there - @testlio was also awarded with The Innovator of the Year prize! It hasn't been an easy journey and it doesn't get any easier, but I believe if we keep focus and don't give up we can conquer anything together!