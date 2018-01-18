Kurvikas joogajumalanna, kes teeb silmad ette ka kõige saledamatele suguõdedele

Those parts of me gone, pieces of me from the before are shattered, cracked, swept away into dust. I will never be the same. I emerged from his darkness broken and cracked ,but I repaired the damage. I became who I am now. Empowered, resilient, stronger. He could no longer have me. He could no longer abuse me. He could no longer hold fear above me. I took my freedom back. I took my life back. I took ME back. _ Pose inspired by @jessicaolie Wearing @aloyoga + their epic warrior mat ❤️ _ #aloyoga #beagoddess #compasspose #bestrong #wildandfree #gypsysoul

A post shared by Vanessa ↠ Love Your Body ← (@gypsyyogalove) on Dec 20, 2017 at 12:58pm PST