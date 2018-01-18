Johnny Deppi tütar postitas paljastava foto

Rp @lukegilford : I’ve been thinking a lot about the idea of intimacy. It’s an important element in my work and a feeling I often try to convey in my films and photographs. I believe intimacy is developed the same way as a relationship - through mutual trust & respect, and over time. True intimacy cannot be forced and it’s not a one way street. It is so powerful because it takes a real connection to exist, and real connections take work, patience, and love. With this in mind, my friend Lily Rose Depp and I decided to start a new series of photographs together. We shared references over the course of weeks, many of them of her mother — obviously a very personal process for Lily. We went and bought a wig inspired by a shoot her mother had done decades before, and spent a couple days hanging out and taking photos together at home. It was just the two of us and our friend Walker, no crew whatsoever. The images of her in bed and crying especially move me because they are so honest. This experience was so inspiring because it reminded me how rewarding it is to collaborate with friends, and how meaningful it is to create authentic trust and intimacy. ❤️

