Carmen loves attention! My man makes me feel the prettiest lady in the world. The fire between us... Incredible! ❤️ Thanks @liinasteinofficial and @reet.harmat! #carmen #attention #lady #beloved #red #luxury #dress #fire #us #endlesslove #inspiration #liinasteinfashion #ladyinred #tiinaannamaa

A post shared by Silvia Ilves (@silviailves) on Jan 11, 2018 at 9:27am PST