Johann Urbi joogaõpetajast kallim paljastab vapustavad kehavõlud

Eesti päritolu Ameerika näitleja ja modell Johann Urb naudib armurõõme meditatsiooni- ja joogaõpetaja Rachel Emmaga, kelle sotsiaalmeediakanalit Instagram kaunistavad pildid naise erakordsest ilust.
Wild Woman kommuuni eestvedaja Rachel Emma on missiooniks võtnud naiste ja meeste koolitamise läbi füüsilise eneseväljenduse. Et saavutada sügavaimaid eesmärke ja elada unistuste elu, peab Rachel oluliseks ümberkujundada arusaam füüsilisest kehast - andes sellele piiramatu energia ja usalduse.
40-aastasest Johannist ligi 10 aastat noorem Rachel teeb silmad ette kõigile, kes võitlevad igapäevaselt enda kompleksidega keha osas. Nagu me teame, on keha kui tempel ja sellesse peaks suhtuma vaid sügava armastusega. Rachel Emma pildid räägivad iseenda eest...
I have and always will be a seekerI seek to know, to feel, to express, to understand, to love and to receive myself so I can receive others I have a deep desire to travel to and through the depths of my being and sometimes I wonder why I have to go so deep, so dark? . . Why do I do this to myself? Because at times it's really fucking hard. I feel like I'm literally drowning in my own emotions. I don't know which way is up or down and in those moments I think maybe this isn't worth it, I feel so out of control▪️Yet the truth is, every single time I come out the other side it's worth it It's worth it because I can feel my power, my resilience, my awareness and consciousness expanding and it allows me to honor myself and my capacity to love in an even bigger way. Wow Rachel, you made it. You made it out the other side and Instead of being ripped apart like I thought... it's ripped off a layer that I no longer needed. I stand there open, raw and connected to all of this in a completely new way ⚡️and I am grateful. . . Wherever you are, keep going. You are not alone and I honor you exactly as you are. And that's simply because I am honoring myself exactly as I am. Thank you, I love you ✨ #wildwoman #staywild #burningman #expression #love #transcend #disciplineofworship #pleasure #beauty #selflove
I am baring my soul to you. Which I now know is actually me. Thank you for reminding me of my power. Now I choose to no longer cower. I rise in strength and soften into love, opening my wings, taking off like a dove FREEDOM ✨Mexico is T-minus 24hours #love #warmth #expression #soul #open #pleasure #desire #truth #wildwoman
Moments of pure bliss spent meditating on this secret beach we found. Frolicking in the water and in sand. Opening our hearts to receive ourselves. And crying at the sheer beauty of our expansion. All of this is meant for us. The pain and the pleasure is placed here for us to realize and recognize our power and our softness. Being lifted into the cosmos when we can truly let go of how we think it’s supposed to be and relax into the majesty of each magical moment. Our creations are mind blowing ✨ taken by my beloved @urbjohann #presence #stillness #allow #mexico #wildwoman #love #lovers