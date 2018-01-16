Staaride kõige paljastavamad sotsiaalmeedia pildid

Tänapäeva sotsiaalmeedia maastikul on tavaline, et nii tavainimesed kui maailmakuulsad staarid postitavad pilte, millel jääb samm puudu, et seda saaks lugeda pornograafiaks.
Aga see ei tähenda, et neid pilte ei postitata.
Erinevad maailmakuulsad tähed on teinud endast tohutul hulgal alasti pilte ja neid siis enda kontol avaldades tervele maailmale näinud.
Siin on nendest piltidest vaid mõned.
#liberated pic.twitter.com/5UVNrokpBc— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
I would like to shed light to almost 21 years of modeling ..I don't post much about it & new followers don't even know I had a career in modeling they just see a wife,mother and someone that was on reality tv but just like every actor, singer, rapper, entertainer I'm proud of what I've done. I feel people should know it wasn't easy..I helped pave the way for thick girls during the skinny genre (during the Kate Moss days what they call the waif era) to be noticed as beautiful..this was back before social media when magazines were popping, back before KimK, Nicki Minaj..( I mention them because young people see pop culture as the history makers but they need to know it started somewhere before them, this was also back before the plastic surgery craze. During my time it was pretty much Jlo that was making waves with the derriere phenomenon and Cindy Margolos was a popular bikini model and Buffie the Body was a popluar urban model and of course I need to give props to Anna Nicole Smith for also seeing this vision..To have booty it was considered to be fat in the modeling world.. But I helped changed the minds of what booty was. Today its a normal thing to see all different shapes and sizes, no one even thinks about it anymore. I helped history..I don't want to toss it aside like it was nothing...I'd like to think some of my modeling was meaningful... After tons of calendars,DVD's over 100 magazine covers and editorials I'm still standing..Thank you for all years of support .Power to the booty and strong healthy women! (This pic is from one of my motorcylce calendars)