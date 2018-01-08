Soome fitnessimodell avaldas endast mõtlemapaneva foto

Photoshop vs Real?! This is me. In one picture you see me with the perfect skin and on the other you see a girl who is not insecure about her little flaw. Firstly I was thinking to publish the photoshopped version, but then I realised why would I do that? Why would I lie to myself and pretend something that I’m not. I’m sharing so many things with you and also I want to be always honest what you see. ❤️ . Nowadays social media brings even more pressure to young people and that’s why it’s not always easy to be yourself. You should always be proud of who you are and what scars you have. The point is that never believe only what you see in media and compare yourself with the flawless people you see. You never know how much they’ve spent time to get their skin glow perfectly and what’s the story behind it.‍♀️ . So ALWAYS BE HELLA PROUD OF YOUR CURVES AND SCARS CAUSE THATS WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE. ❤️❤️ #pakaratreeni #muutoskuva #transformation #uniquegift #kaunisminä #erilaisetesikuvat

