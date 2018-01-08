Briti tõsielustaar näitab hämmastava kaalukaotuse tulemusi

Briti tõsielusaatest «Geordie Shore» tuntud Sophie Kasaei oli kuulsaks saades küllaltki kogukas. Aga nagu paljude inimeste puhul oli kuulsaks saamine naisele motivaatoriks hakata tervislikumalt elama. Selle tulemusena võttis naine kätte ja kaotas suures koguses kaalu.
Sophie Kasaei on üks nendest naistest, kes ei ole kogu aeg ülekaaluline olnud, vaid tema kaal on aastate jooksul käinud üles alla, tekitades sellega nii-öelda jo-jo efekti. Kasaei läks suuruselt 44 kuni suuruseni 34 vaid poole aastaga.
Vaata pilte Sophie Kasaeist enne ja praegu.
Here is defo some Sunday motivation ready for next week! Before photo I was unhealthy, living of a diet full of bad foods that put me at so many health risks. I decided to make a change, adding training and healthy foods into my life has now given me the body I thought I would never get! Being in denial was a very big part of me which now I know I can have the body I dream of! This took me a good few month but I did loose 2 stone over 6 month .... I will be posting my process photos to show that this happened over time but I did get there! Thanks to my diet plan and @szknutrition go to my bio link to see how I did it! Let’s do this together www.szknutrition.com
Wow, I do get a shock when I compare photos of myself. I got myself in such a bad place where I thought there was no way out. But there always is. Healthy eating and changing my way of life has changed me not only physically but mentally and it’s all down to my diet plan and supplements from @szknutrition positive vibes only ✌ - Head to www.szknutrition.com - Link in bio
I was so unhappy in the before picture and the truth is I was. I had just resided myself to the fact that I would always be the fat one from Geordie Shore. But then I made some simple changes and worked on my diet and health. You too can make a change starting today! Go to www.szknutrition.com or the link in my bio to check out my diet plan and supplement range! #letsdothis #makethechangetoday #diet