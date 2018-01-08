Briti tõsielustaar näitab hämmastava kaalukaotuse tulemusi

Here is defo some Sunday motivation ready for next week! Before photo I was unhealthy, living of a diet full of bad foods that put me at so many health risks. I decided to make a change, adding training and healthy foods into my life has now given me the body I thought I would never get! Being in denial was a very big part of me which now I know I can have the body I dream of! This took me a good few month but I did loose 2 stone over 6 month .... I will be posting my process photos to show that this happened over time but I did get there! Thanks to my diet plan and @szknutrition go to my bio link to see how I did it! Let’s do this together www.szknutrition.com

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on Jan 7, 2018 at 10:48am PST