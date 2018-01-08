Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Briti tõsielustaar näitab hämmastava kaalukaotuse tulemusi

Sophie Kasaei | FOTO: Instagram

Briti tõsielusaatest «Geordie Shore» tuntud Sophie Kasaei oli kuulsaks saades küllaltki kogukas. Aga nagu paljude inimeste puhul oli kuulsaks saamine naisele motivaatoriks hakata tervislikumalt elama. Selle tulemusena võttis naine kätte ja kaotas suures koguses kaalu.

Sophie Kasaei on üks nendest naistest, kes ei ole kogu aeg ülekaaluline olnud, vaid tema kaal on aastate jooksul käinud üles alla, tekitades sellega nii-öelda jo-jo efekti. Kasaei läks suuruselt 44 kuni suuruseni 34 vaid poole aastaga.

Vaata pilte Sophie Kasaeist enne ja praegu.

