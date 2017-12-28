Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Küpsised aitavad meil teenuseid edastada. Meie teenuseid kasutades nõustute sellega, et kasutame küpsiseid. ROHKEM INFOT >
Saada vihje| Klienditugi| Telli Postimees| Kuulutused| Reklaam| RUS| ENG|
Kuulutused Reklaam RUS ENG
LOGI VÄLJA
LOGI SISSE
Sul ei ole kontot? Loo konto >
UudisedKirev eluSeksStaaridElu24 blogiGaleriidVideodTeleHiiglasedSKÕJõuludMuusikaEesti LaulEMA 2018MeeldibWideoGamefriik
otsi:
Täpsem otsing

Sellel fotol on kuus sõdurit! Kas leiad nad kõik?

KOMMENTEERI PRINDI ARTIKKEL
Saada vihje
Leia pildilt kuus sõdurit | FOTO: Household Cavalry / Twitter

Briti ratsaväe rügement Household Cavalry postitas pühade puhul sotsiaalmeediasse piltmõistatuse, mis näitab sõdurite meisterlikkust end maastikusl peita.

Twitteris avaldatud fotol on kuus sõdurit, kuid kas sa leiad vähemalt ühegi?

Leia pildilt kuus sõdurit | FOTO: Household Cavalry / Twitter

Vaata vastust allpool!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Leia pildilt kuus sõdurit | FOTO: Household Cavalry / Twitter
Tagasi üles