Sellel fotol on kuus sõdurit! Kas leiad nad kõik?

Briti ratsaväe rügement Household Cavalry postitas pühade puhul sotsiaalmeediasse piltmõistatuse, mis näitab sõdurite meisterlikkust end maastikusl peita.
28. detsember 2017 22:35
Twitteris avaldatud fotol on kuus sõdurit, kuid kas sa leiad vähemalt ühegi?
Vaata vastust allpool!
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Here’s a Christmas Day teaser for you.— Household Cavalry (@HCMRegt) December 25, 2017
This picture was taken back in July on Salisbury plain and will test your powers of observation.
Can you spot 6 of our camouflaged soldiers in the Wood?
All will be revealed on Boxing Day
Happy Christmas and happy hunting!
⛄️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/GS6XYG5X17
Here they are partially revealed, just to make it a little easier for you! #trustedguardians Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/TQFNSDp78J— Household Cavalry (@HCMRegt) December 25, 2017
Our soldiers revealed. How many did you find? #trustedguardians #tofind #toseek #notyield #pickyiurposition pic.twitter.com/jZK0grjfkJ— Household Cavalry (@HCMRegt) December 26, 2017