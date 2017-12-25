Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Galerii: vaata, kuidas tähistavad jõule maailmakuulsad tähed

Julianne Hough | FOTO: AFP / Scanpix

Kuigi meie siin Eestis vahetasime kinke eile, siis mujal maailmas on jõululaupäev täna. Heida pilk peale sellele, mida maailmakuulsad mehed ja naised sel päeval ette võtsid.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Vin Diesel

Merry Christmas... You’ve inspired me to reach higher.

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Kevin Hart

Orlando Bloom

Chris Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth

#merrychristmas

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

David Beckham

Merry Christmas ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Ariana Grande

Gwen Stefani

#merrychristmas ❤️❤️gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Olivia Munn

#MiamiNights with three amazing girlfriends

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Elizabeth Banks

When your 6-yr-old dares you - #eatsnow ⬅️ for #winter #wonderland

A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on

Kate Hudson

Beyonce

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Ellie Goulding

Dwayne Johnson

Madonna

Ricky Gervais

Merry Christmas to all my lovely human and non human followers.

A post shared by Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) on

Snoop Dogg

Black love. Xmas style. Outfit. By. @taliacoles @bosslady_ent

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Kendall Jenner

merry merry

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Serena Williams

Vanessa Hudgens

Vibes with my boo boos

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

50 Cent

Enjoy the holiday, I’m wishing you and yours the best. #denofthieves

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Ashley Tisdale

John Legend

Merry Christmas!!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Diddy

Jennifer Lopez

Drew Barrymore

#Christmaseve

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Mariah Carey

Ludacris

Emma Roberts

Mena Suvari

Justin Timberlake

Miley Cyrus

Reese Witherspoon

From our family to yours… Merry Christmas everybody! ❤️ #ChristmasEve

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Julianne Hough

Happy Holidays from our family to yours! ❄️⛄️

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Neil Patrick Harris

Jessica Alba

Salma Hayek

