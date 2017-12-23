TOP 20: parimad jõululaulud läbi aegade

Paremaks jõulumeeleolu loomiseks kuluks ära üks korralik kogus muusikat. Järgnevad 20 laulu kuuluvad kindlasti aegade parimate hulka.
20. «Wonderful Christmas Time» – Paul McCartney
19. «Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto» – James Brown
18. «Blue Christmas» – Elvis Presley
17. «Christmas in Hollis» – Run-DMC
16. «Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)» – The Darkness
15. «O Tannenbaum» – Vince Guaraldi Trio
14. «Santa Claus is Coming to Town» – Jackson 5
13. «Driving Home for Christmas» – Chris Rea
12. «Baby, It’s Cold Outside» – Dean Martin
11. «Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree» – Brenda Lee
10. «Merry Christmas Baby» – Ike ja Tina Turner
9. «Do They Know It’s Christmas?» – Band Aid
8. «Christmas Rappin'» – Kurtis Blow
7. «Christmas Wrapping» – The Waitresses
6. «Happy Xmas (War Is Over)» – John Lennon ja Yoko Ono
5. «White Christmas» – Bing Crosby
4. «Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)» – Darlene Love
3. «Fairytale of New York» – The Pogues ja Kirsty MacColl
2. «Last Christmas» – Wham!
1. «All I Want For Christmas Is You» – Mariah Carey