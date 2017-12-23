Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
TOP 20: parimad jõululaulud läbi aegade

Wham! ehk George Michael (vasakul) ja Andrew Ridgeley. | FOTO: Topham Picturepoint / SCANPIX

Paremaks jõulumeeleolu loomiseks kuluks ära üks korralik kogus muusikat. Järgnevad 20 laulu kuuluvad kindlasti aegade parimate hulka.

20. «Wonderful Christmas Time» – Paul McCartney

19. «Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto» – James Brown

18. «Blue Christmas» – Elvis Presley

17. «Christmas in Hollis» – Run-DMC

16. «Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)» – The Darkness

15. «O Tannenbaum» – Vince Guaraldi Trio

14. «Santa Claus is Coming to Town» – Jackson 5

13. «Driving Home for Christmas» – Chris Rea

12. «Baby, It’s Cold Outside» – Dean Martin

11. «Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree» – Brenda Lee

10. «Merry Christmas Baby» – Ike ja Tina Turner

9. «Do They Know It’s Christmas?» – Band Aid

8. «Christmas Rappin'» – Kurtis Blow

7. «Christmas Wrapping» – The Waitresses

6. «Happy Xmas (War Is Over)» – John Lennon ja Yoko Ono

5. «White Christmas» – Bing Crosby

4. «Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)» – Darlene Love

3. «Fairytale of New York» – The Pogues ja Kirsty MacColl

2. «Last Christmas» – Wham!

1. «All I Want For Christmas Is You» – Mariah Carey

