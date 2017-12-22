Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
TOP 10: parimad koomiksitel põhinevad filmid 2017

«Plahvatuslik blond», peaosas Charlize Theron | FOTO: outnow.ch

Filmide tegemiseks on võimalik inspiratsiooni ammutada igalt poolt. Romaanid, lühijutud, luuletused, legendid ja isegi koomiksid on ühed põhilised allikad, mille põhjal filme tehakse. See nimekiri puudutab kümmet filmi, mis põhinevad suuremal või väiksemal määral koomiksitel.

10. Justice League

Justice league | FOTO: Wikimedia Commons

9. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Stseen filmist «Valerian ja tuhande planeedi linn». Valerian (Dane DeHaan) ja Laureline (Cara Delevingne) | FOTO: Kuvatõmmis/Youtube

8. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

«Kingsman: Kuldne Ring» on stiilne nagu Bondi-filmid siis, kui Bondi-filmid veel stiilsed olid | FOTO: outnow.ch

7. Atomic Blonde

Atomic Blonde | FOTO: Wikimedia Commons

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming

«Ämblikmees: Kojutulek». | FOTO: Kaader filmist

5. Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Groot (Vin Diesel) filmist «Galaktika valvurid vol 2» | FOTO: ounow.ch

4. Thor: Ragnarok

«Thor: Ragnarok» | FOTO: Marvel

3. The Lego Batman Movie

LEGO Batman | FOTO: Kino Kosmos

2. Wonder Woman

«Wonder Woman» | FOTO: outnow.ch

1. Logan

Hugh Jackmani viimane film, mil ta kehastas legendaarset mutanti Wolverine'i | FOTO: outnow.ch
