TOP 10: parimad koomiksitel põhinevad filmid 2017
22. detsember 2017 15:08
Filmide tegemiseks on võimalik inspiratsiooni ammutada igalt poolt. Romaanid, lühijutud, luuletused, legendid ja isegi koomiksid on ühed põhilised allikad, mille põhjal filme tehakse. See nimekiri puudutab kümmet filmi, mis põhinevad suuremal või väiksemal määral koomiksitel.
10. Justice League
9. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
8. Kingsman: The Golden Circle
7. Atomic Blonde
6. Spider-Man: Homecoming
5. Guardians of the Galaxy 2
4. Thor: Ragnarok
3. The Lego Batman Movie
2. Wonder Woman
1. Logan