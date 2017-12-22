Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
TOP 10: parimad fitnessimodellid 2017

Page Hathaway | FOTO: Vida Press

Fitness on väga sportlik ja seksikas ala, mis iga aastaga on muutumas üha populaarsemaks. Siit aga tekib küsimus, kes on selle aasta parimad ja seksikamad fitnessimodellid?

10. Paige Hathaway (26)

9. Anllela Sagra (24)

8. Callie Bundy

7. Courtney Tailor (21)

6. Eva Andressa (33)

5. Sommer Ray (21)

hit me with your best shot

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

4. Bakhar Nabieva (23)

Stay calm You'll get through this

A post shared by Бахар Набиева (@bakharnabieva) on

3. Alexia Clark (27)

2. Heidi Somers (28)

1. Cass Martin (27)

A post shared by @casssmartin on

