TOP 10: parimad fitnessimodellid 2017

Fitness on väga sportlik ja seksikas ala, mis iga aastaga on muutumas üha populaarsemaks. Siit aga tekib küsimus, kes on selle aasta parimad ja seksikamad fitnessimodellid?
10. Paige Hathaway (26)
9. Anllela Sagra (24)
8. Callie Bundy
For a long time I have gotten so many messages from a lot of you asking me where you could buy a photo of me & honestly it was weird to me to think anyone wanted my photo haha. But I told you would work on it and FINALLY they’re ready!! 2 sizes available in this art print, putting the link in my IG story SWIPE UP for more details or to buy @jpatrickphoto #photography #artprint #calliebundy #calliefootball #yourmom
7. Courtney Tailor (21)
I’s safe to say that most of us know some basics when it comes to health and fitness, like exercise and cutting out junk food. But something not quite as known is that our bodies are intolerant to different foods, and finding out what those are can help us achieve our fitness goals tremendously! It helps with not only weight loss, but things such as breakouts, bloating, and fatigue too! That’s why I’m pumped to get my blood test results back from @pinnertestusa to find out my intolerances and get healthier You can use my promo code “courtneytailor” on their site! @pinnertestusa
6. Eva Andressa (33)
5. Sommer Ray (21)
4. Bakhar Nabieva (23)
3. Alexia Clark (27)
Every morning we wake up and we have some sort of routine. We go throughout our days doing a lot of the same stuff we do everyday and seeing a lot of the same people we saw yesterday. Most of the time day to day life doesn’t change much so we forget that we are living, how blessed we are and we forget how important the people we see and speak to each day are. Be thankful - Be grateful - for everything - big and small. #alexiaclark #queenofworkouts #queenteam #fitforareason #fitness #thanksgiving
2. Heidi Somers (28)
Happy to be back home in Texas.❤️#ForNowAnywayssss #HomeSweetHome Well...Alaska and Texas are both technically home for me lol. I still remember the first time I came home for Christmas after moving to a Texas and i said "y'all" My mom was like "Y'ALL?! Did you say y'all?! Are you y'allin it?! Ohhh heck no! You're still our Alaskan girl!" I'm excited to see my family for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I freaking miss them.❤️ - ALSO wanted to let you guys now that @1upnutrition now has PUMPKIN SPICE protein for the AHHH omg I can't even what is life peeps.....and everyone else lol. Go getchuuuu some! My code is also pretty coooool since it saves 20-40% off (BUFFBUNNY). ✌
1. Cass Martin (27)
