Avameelne ja südamlik kiri: Helen Adamson langes taas depressiooni küüsi!

I've been feeling pretty down for the past week. I have considered the fact that I might get these periods when I don't feel like myself but they still get me off guard. I never expect or wait for them to happen. ▫️ But things have changed a lot compared to the past. When I think back about two years ago when I was depressed pretty often, it paralized me. I didn't want to do anything. I didn't want to eat, go out, talk to friends. I really just wanted to lie in the bed and pity myself. ▫️ Things have changed because of how I treat myself. This year it is the first serious down period for me and I am feeling better only because I spend time with myself and deal with the situation. I do yoga, I read, I meet with friends, I go out on walks. I just can't wait around for it to pass. I love myself too much! ▫️ I know it too well how difficult everything is when you have depression but the more you deal with it the more the down periods change and you understand how to cope with them. ▫️ I'm sending all the love to anyone who is feeling down! Do something only for YOU. No matter how hard it seems, it will give you the change you need! ❤ #loveyourself #depressionawareness @alicia_landman

A post shared by Helen Adamson (@helenadamson) on Oct 7, 2017 at 3:02am PDT