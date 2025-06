PILDID JA VIDEOD Norra leegimeri üllatas taas: just selline näeb välja üks maailma pikimaid ja võimsaimaid jaanipäevalõkkeid

@visitnorway.com One of the tallest Midsummer bonfires in the world - Slinningsbålet - is built every year in Ålesund, Western Norway. But this is not just a fire, for over 70 years young (12-25) locals are building it as volunteers. They learn from each other and teach each other. The take responsibility and learn teamwork. They do it after school or work, rain or sun, for 2 months. The wooden pallets that are used are donated by the local businesses, most of them come from the fishing industry and the wood is much thinner than the normal pallets, so the ones that cannot be used anymore are donated to the fire. 👏 to all the builders of the bonfire throughout the years! 🗓️ in 2025 the fire is lit on the 21st of June at 09:00 p.m. Welcome! #norway #midsummer #ålesund #visitnorway ♬ original sound - Visit Norway