La Dolce Vita is 65 years old today.

The iconic Trevi Fountain scene took several nights to shoot. Anita Ekberg stood in cold water for hours with no trouble. Marcello Mastroianni wore a wetsuit beneath his suit and drank an entire bottle of vodka, he was drunk while shooting. pic.twitter.com/nUhDCFKPh2

