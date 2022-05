KÕNESALVESTIS ⟩ Vene sõduri kõne emale paljastab võikad meetodid, kuidas ukrainlasi piinatakse

Son: We were chilling around, and they brought us a POW, and he says: "They'll take 2 your lives for 1 mine". We were chilling around. And he says: "I don't care about death, I die for the right cause".

Mom: How?

S: He is shouting, and I say: "If you don't care, why so afraid?"/8 pic.twitter.com/TJpZ1Bpjnq