VIDEOD ⟩ Kaasvõitlejad mälestavad Mariupolis hukkunud Ukraina sõdurit: me ei nuta, vaid maksame kätte

He was 20 years old. He pulled out friends who came under fire. "Once in a conversation you said that you do not want to be mourned and mourned if something happens.We will not cry, brother, we will take revenge! You are a real man, warrior and hero. A man who always smiled and came to the rescue in any situation to no avail, "- said the brothers of the Hero.A real man, a warrior and a hero, an eternal memory. We are sure that our guys will take revenge on you 🇺🇦