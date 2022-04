Kolm nädalat otsinguid said läbi: leiti sõja eest põgenenud nelja-aastase Ukraina poisi surnukeha

⚡️Four-year-old Sasha, who was lost near #Vyshgorod during military operations in mid-March, was found dead.



This was announced on Instagram by his mother Anna Yakhno. #PutinIsaWarCriminal #RussianWarCrimes #StopRussianAggression #StopRussia #GenocideOfUkrainians pic.twitter.com/h8QsibQcUj