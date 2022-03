VIDEO ⟩ Meeleavalduselt ära veetud 77-aastane Vene aktivist on Ukraina nimel taas meelt avaldamas

Remember the recently detained Yelena Osipova, who survived the siege of Leningrad? She's back in action, protesting publicly in St Petersburg

"🇷🇺 soldier, drop your weapon - and you'll be a real hero!"

Banners are painted by herself.

Don't know about you, but we love her! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/XMVC0MvWaV