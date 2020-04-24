3 TUNNIGA STAARIKS ⟩ Andekas meigikunstnik näitab, mida kõike meigiga on võimalik teha

Šotimaalt pärit meigikunstnik Alana Pignatiello (38) lööb Instagramis laineid, sest suudab end meigikunsti abil muuta kelleks tahes.
Näiteks võib Pignatiello Instagrami lehelt leida pilte, millel ta näeb välja hoopis nagu kuninganna Elizabeth II, Briti peaminister Boris Johnson või Šoti laulja-laulukirjutaja Lewis Capaldi.
Andekas naine avaldas väljaandele LADBible, et üldiselt võtavad talle sellised projektid aega ligi kolm tundi.
Pignatiello on õppejõud ka Ayrshire'i kolledžis ning tunnistab, et pole varasemalt ühekski tuntud inimeseks transformeerunud. Ta lihtsalt postitas mõne sellise video sotsiaalmeediasse, et oma õpilasi motiveerida.
Briti väljaanne Daily Mail kirjutab ka, et Pignatiello peab videotel ennast alati liigutama, sest muidu ei usu fännid, et tegu pole maaliga. Väidetavalt on inimesed isegi üritanud neid «kunstiteoseid» osta.
Vaata ka pilte:
Here it is. The most requested person you wanted me to do. I hope that no matter your political views, we are all glad he's OK. Stay well.
I couldn't do Boris and not do Nicola Sturgeon. Stay well. All makeup is painted on me.
Beauty and the Beast. College challenge is Disney. Beauty and the Beast is my favourite Disney movie. I love the animated one and the real one with Emma Watson so I decided to put them together. Paints are all from The Face Painting Shop. Face makeup is MAC studio fix. Contour is Primark concealer. Highlights are P.Louise Acid reign base. (I've found that this is the best way to highlight for transformations) Shadows are Stacey Marie Carnival palette and Benefit Hoola. I edited my eye colour on facetune as Emma has brown eyes and I have blue.
This was so hard to do but so much fun. Lewis Capaldi is a big deal in our house. Kids are especially big fans. I have been convinced to post this on tiktok so I have started a page.
A message from your Queen. Stay inside. We will succeed in this fight. All paints are from The Face Painting Shop.