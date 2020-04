NAGU TÜTRED, NÕNDA ISA ⟩ Briti tennisestaarist Andy Murrayst sai «seelikukandja»

When your daughters want to play dress up and say “daddy put on your skirt!”. I tried to explain it was a kilt not a skirt but they assured me it was definitely a skirt😂 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿. #kids #meninkilts #skirts

A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on Apr 19, 2020 at 8:55am PDT