PILDID ⟩ Briti paar leidis lõbusa viisi, kuidas pulmakülalistele mõeldud šokolaadijänestega meelt lahutada

Just in case anyone is (rightly) concerned about the bunny wellbeing after the #wedding, don't worry we sent them to safety 2 by 2 on this ark.



2 bunny metres at all times of course. #CoronavirusLockdown #coronabunnies #lindt #COVID19 #lindtgoldbunny #lindtbunnystories pic.twitter.com/ZHgYW3YyHr