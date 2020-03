VIDEO ⟩ Kodutrenni aeg: «Troonide mängust» tuttav Islandi hiiglane pööritab abikaasat nagu nukukest

When you try to use your wife as weights but she’s not into it! Workout: Bicep curl 15 reps 4 sets Front squat 15 reps 4 sets One handed wife press 15 reps 4 sets. Couldn’t get one rep. Lost my grip first rep. Triceps extensions 15 reps 4 sets Try this at home. This workout is a killer! 🤯 @kelc33

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Mar 22, 2020 at 3:19pm PDT